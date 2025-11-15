Azerbaijan unveils key figures on gas transport via TAP
The Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) has transported over 50 billion cubic meters of Azerbaijani natural gas since its launch.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy