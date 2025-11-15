Tajikistan, UK discuss expanding co-op on CASA-1000 energy project

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, November 15. Tajikistan
and the UK plan to deepen cooperation on the CASA-1000 (Central
Asia-South Asia Electricity Transmission and Trade Project)
regional electricity transmission project, Trend reports via the
country's Ministry of Energy and Water Resources.
The plans were outlined during a meeting between Energy Minister
Daler Juma and the UK’s Ambassador to Tajikistan, Katherine
Smitton, where the two parties examined the current status of
bilateral collaboration in the energy and water sectors.
The parties expressed readiness to intensify joint work on
CASA-1000 by engaging additional development partners and expanding
technical collaboration.
The CASA-1000 project is a trans-regional infrastructure
initiative designed to create an electricity trade system
connecting Central and South Asia. Its primary goal is to
facilitate the export of approximately 1,300 megawatts (MW) of
existing surplus hydroelectric power from the Central Asian nations
of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan to the electricity-deficient South
Asian markets of Afghanistan and Pakistan. The total cost of the
project is estimated to be around $1.2 billion, with funding coming
from a consortium of international financiers, including the World
Bank, the Islamic Development Bank, and various governmental
agencies.