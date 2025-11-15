Tajikistan, UK discuss expanding co-op on CASA-1000 energy project

The plans were outlined during a meeting between Energy Minister Daler Juma and the UK’s Ambassador to Tajikistan, Katherine Smitton, where the two parties examined the current status of bilateral collaboration in the energy and water sectors.

The parties expressed readiness to intensify joint work on CASA-1000 by engaging additional development partners and expanding technical collaboration.

The CASA-1000 project is a trans-regional infrastructure initiative designed to create an electricity trade system connecting Central and South Asia. Its primary goal is to facilitate the export of approximately 1,300 megawatts (MW) of existing surplus hydroelectric power from the Central Asian nations of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan to the electricity-deficient South Asian markets of Afghanistan and Pakistan. The total cost of the project is estimated to be around $1.2 billion, with funding coming from a consortium of international financiers, including the World Bank, the Islamic Development Bank, and various governmental agencies.