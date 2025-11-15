Azerbaijan's Ganja repeats as venue for European Aerobic Gymnastics Championships (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 15. The 14th European Aerobic Gymnastics Championships for adults are being held at the Ganja Sports Palace from November 14 through November 16, Trend reports via the Gymnastics Federation

This prestigious competition is yet another confirmation of Ganja's sporting traditions and high potential in organizing international events.

Meanwhile, it is reported that 151 gymnasts from 18 countries are participating in the competition. Athletes demonstrate their skills in individual, trio, group, mixed pair programs, and aerodance. The first two days of the championship were memorable for the qualifying rounds. The last day, November 16, will be dedicated to the final stage, where the most exciting moments will be experienced.

The opening ceremony of the competition, which began today, was held with special solemnity. First, the flags of the participating countries were brought onto the stage, and then the Head of the Executive Authority of Ganja City, Niyazi Bayramov, and the Vice-President of the European Gymnastics Federation, Edvard Kolar, spoke about the significance of the competition, the growing role of Ganja in the world of sports, and the contribution of such events to international cooperation.

Following the opening ceremony, the artistic composition “The Treasure of Nizami” was presented. This composition, dedicated to the immortal works of Nizami Ganjavi, was accompanied by vibrant music, dancing, and visual effects, providing the audience with unforgettable moments. The artistic part combined the cultural heritage of the city with the spirit of competition, giving the event a special atmosphere.

The first performances by the gymnasts then began. In their individual programs, they demonstrated their professionalism, physical training, and artistry. Throughout the competition, the arena was filled with an atmosphere of competition and celebration.

Meanwhile, the Continental Championships will conclude on November 16.