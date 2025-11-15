Romania’s economic growth to edge up in 2025-2026, IMF says
Romania’s economy is set for a slow and fragile recovery as the IMF warns of rising fiscal risks, persistent inflation, and widening external imbalances. In its latest Article IV Consultation, the Fund urges Bucharest to fully implement fiscal reforms, maintain cautious monetary policy, and accelerate structural changes to safeguard stability and support growth.
