Iran confirms IAEA resolution leaves security measures untouched

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 15.​ The resolution proposed by the U.S. and the European trio (UK, France, and Germany) at the Board of Governors of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) will not create any changes in the current implementation of safeguards agreements in Iran, Iran’s permanent representative to the IAEA, Reza Najafi, told reporters, Trend reports.

Najafi noted that requiring the IAEA Director General to report based on expired UN Security Council resolutions would practically complicate the existing situation.

The official criticized the US and European trio for abusing international mechanisms to impose their views on Iran. “At the Board of Governors, they are attempting to achieve in Vienna what they could not in New York by using their majority,” he said.

He added that demanding reports from the IAEA Director General under expired UN Security Council resolutions is completely illegal and deals another blow to diplomacy.

“Iran calls on all members of the IAEA Board of Governors to oppose the unilateral actions of the US and the European trio regarding our nuclear program, and Iran reserves the right to respond to this illegal move,” Najafi emphasized.

The next meeting of the IAEA Board of Governors will be held in Vienna on November 19. Reports indicate that the European trio intends to present a draft resolution at this session, addressing concerns over Iran’s nuclear activities, imposing new restrictions, and requiring ongoing reporting on Iran’s uranium stockpiles.

