Nordic and Baltic states formalize technical agreement on CV90 MkIV

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 15. A technical
agreement was formalized in Helsinki among six nations involved in
the CV90 MkIV "Nordic" infantry fighting vehicle procurement
initiative, Trend
reports via the Lithuanian Ministry of National Defense.
The document marks another key milestone in the joint
multinational acquisition effort involving Lithuania, Finland,
Sweden, Norway, Estonia, and the Netherlands
The agreement, signed by Lithuania’s Defence Resources Agency,
sets out the principles of cooperation, detailed technical
requirements, and a coordinated action plan leading up to the main
contract, which is expected to be finalized in early 2026.
“We continue to work intensively to ensure rapid progress and to
achieve as uniform a configuration of the infantry fighting
vehicles as possible for all partners. This is an excellent example
of how close regional cooperation leads to strong and swift
results. Deliveries of the CV90 vehicles to Lithuania and the other
participating countries are planned to begin in 2028,” said Defence
Minister Robertas Kaunas.
The CV90 MkIV "Nordic" program is distinguished by its
remarkable scale and rapid pace. From national acquisition
decisions made at the close of 2024 to the anticipated signing of
the main contract, the entire process will span just over a year,
an unusually brief timeline for a multinational defense procurement
initiative. The technical agreement underscores the program’s swift
and coordinated progression. Lithuania and its partners are focused
on ensuring the timely delivery of the vehicles to their forces, to
provide all participating nations with a unified, interoperable
platform customized to their respective requirements.
The CV90 MkIV represents the latest iteration of the infantry
fighting vehicle manufactured by BAE Systems Hägglunds. It boasts
enhanced protection, advanced control and weaponry systems, and is
designed to seamlessly integrate a range of national
technologies.
For Lithuania and the other participating countries, the project
offers not only the modernization of land forces but also
strengthened interoperability and opportunities for industrial
cooperation, contributing to the enhancement of defense
capabilities across Northern Europe.
The CV90 platform is already in use by numerous NATO and
European nations, and its reliability has been proven in real
operational conditions.