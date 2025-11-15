Nordic and Baltic states formalize technical agreement on CV90 MkIV

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 15. A technical agreement was formalized in Helsinki among six nations involved in the CV90 MkIV "Nordic" infantry fighting vehicle procurement initiative, Trend reports via the Lithuanian Ministry of National Defense.

The document marks another key milestone in the joint multinational acquisition effort involving Lithuania, Finland, Sweden, Norway, Estonia, and the Netherlands

The agreement, signed by Lithuania’s Defence Resources Agency, sets out the principles of cooperation, detailed technical requirements, and a coordinated action plan leading up to the main contract, which is expected to be finalized in early 2026.

“We continue to work intensively to ensure rapid progress and to achieve as uniform a configuration of the infantry fighting vehicles as possible for all partners. This is an excellent example of how close regional cooperation leads to strong and swift results. Deliveries of the CV90 vehicles to Lithuania and the other participating countries are planned to begin in 2028,” said Defence Minister Robertas Kaunas.