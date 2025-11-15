Cooperation strategy of Presidents of Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan can become example for entire world - view from Tashkent

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, November 15.​ The cooperation strategy of the Presidents of Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan can become an example for the entire world, public figure and statesman Jamila Shermukhamedova, Ph.D, Trend's special correspondent reports.

Speaking to reporters in Tashkent, she emphasized that the leaders of the two countries are acting wisely and pragmatically, opening up new opportunities for cooperation.

"Today, President Ilham Aliyev and President Shavkat Mirziyoyev are creating a bridge of friendship and economic development. Caspian cooperation is not only an economic aspect; it's, above all, a universal friendship.

Studying the political history of the past and present, I believe that today the two leaders are paving the way for the entire world, demonstrating what the right strategy should be. Their example will serve as a guide for other countries," Shermukhamedova added.

According to her, the modern world requires unity and support, not division.

"It's important to foster unity and cooperation, not division. This is especially true for interethnic, intercultural, and interreligious relations. This is one of the hallmarks of the modern world in the 21st century," the expert emphasized.