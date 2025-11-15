Uzbek expert predicts imminent expansion of "Azerbaijan-Central Asia" green energy corridor

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, November 15.​ An official announcement regarding the accession of new participants to the "Azerbaijan-Central Asia" green energy corridor can be expected soon, said Khayotjon Ibragimov, head of the Center for Energy Diplomacy and Geopolitics at Uzbekistan's University of World Economy and Diplomacy, Trend’s special correspondent reports.

Speaking to reporters in Tashkent, Ibragimov highlighted the growing international interest in joining the project as global electricity demand continues to rise.

"I am confident that we will soon see an official announcement regarding the inclusion of additional participants in this initiative,” he stated.

The expert also underscored the significant potential of the proposed green energy corridor linking Azerbaijan with Central Asia. He pointed out that initial evaluations have reinforced the project's viability, particularly in light of Europe’s rising electricity needs and the anticipated increase in renewable energy generation in Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan.

In November 2024, in Baku, on the sidelines of COP29, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan signed a strategic partnership agreement on the production and transmission of green energy. This project integrates the countries’ energy systems and creates opportunities to export clean power to Europe, reducing the EU’s dependence on traditional sources.