Azerbaijan’s white oil production moves up notch
Azerbaijan's white oil production has shown a 4.9% increase year-on-year, reflecting growth in the oil products manufacturing sector, which reached 4.5 billion manat ($2.6 billion) in 2025, signaling positive economic momentum in the country's energy industry.
