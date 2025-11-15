IEA projects non-OPEC+ production surge amid slower U.S. shale growth
Global oil supply will need to broaden significantly in the coming decades as demand continues to rise, with growth no longer driven primarily by the United States, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said in its latest outlook.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy