Iran’s IRENEX sales take nosedive in valuation
Transactions on the Iran Energy Exchange (IRENEX) fell 59 percent last Iranian week (November 8-12) versus the previous week (November 1-5). Total sales reached 53.7 trillion rials ($90 million), including 98,000 tons of hydrocarbon products worth 34.3 trillion rials ($57.6 million). Electricity and other products sales totaled 19.1 trillion rials ($32 million).
