Uzbekistan, Tajikistan agree to expand cooperation across key sectors

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, November 15. Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev met Tajik President Emomali Rahmon at the Kuksaroy residence ahead of the seventh Consultative Meeting of Central Asian heads of state, the Uzbek president’s office said, Trend reports.

The two sides discussed ways to deepen bilateral ties, focusing on strengthening the countries’ partnership in trade, industry, energy, agriculture and other priority sectors. They emphasized the need for coordinated measures to boost mutual trade and advance joint cooperation projects, the statement said.

Mirziyoyev and Rahmon also highlighted the importance of expanding cultural and humanitarian exchanges, as well as fostering more active interregional contacts.

The presidents exchanged views on regional cooperation in Central Asia, underscoring their shared interest in maintaining stability and promoting closer integration.