Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin price descends

Iran’s latest Bahar Azadi gold coin fell to 1.17 billion rials ($1,959) on November 15 from 1.19 billion rials ($1,997) on November 13. The older coin stood at 1.11 billion rials ($1,866), while half and quarter coins traded at 607 million rials ($1,018) and 349 million rials ($585). One gram of 18-carat gold was priced at 112 million rials ($188).

