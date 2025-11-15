Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin price descends
Iran’s latest Bahar Azadi gold coin fell to 1.17 billion rials ($1,959) on November 15 from 1.19 billion rials ($1,997) on November 13. The older coin stood at 1.11 billion rials ($1,866), while half and quarter coins traded at 607 million rials ($1,018) and 349 million rials ($585). One gram of 18-carat gold was priced at 112 million rials ($188).
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy