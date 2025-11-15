Iran targets to accelerate commissioning of Ardabil-Mianeh railway

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 15.​ The commissioning of the Ardabil-Mianeh railway line located in southwestern Iran is planned in mid-February 2026, the country's minister of roads and urban development, Farzaneh Sadegh, said at a video meeting on the latest status of the railway construction, Trend reports.

According to her, currently, the construction of this railway is 95 percent complete.

The meeting noted that over the past year, 38 kilometers of rails have been laid on the construction of this railway line. Currently, work is underway to eliminate deficiencies within the framework of the construction of the railway. As many as 85 trillion rials (nearly $ 143 million) have been spent on its construction.

The construction of the railway line between the Iranian cities of Ardabil and Mianeh began in 2005. This 175 km long railway is being built in 11 sections, and 35 percent of the railway line passes through mountainous areas. It's predicted that 2.5 million tons of cargo and 600,000 passengers will be transported in the first year when this railway line is put into operation. Moreover, after 20 years, four million tons of cargo and 1.5 million passengers will be transported annually via this railway line.

Iran considers the commissioning of this railway line important in terms of economy and transit.

