IEA updates projections on global refining capacity through 2035
Global oil refining and consumption patterns are set to shift over the next decades, with petrochemicals and aviation driving demand while road fuels remain broadly stable until 2040, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said in its latest outlook.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy