France condemns Russia’s strikes on Ukraine, which damaged Embassy of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 15. France has strongly condemned Russia’s missile and drone strikes on Ukraine, as a result of which, among other things, the Embassy of Azerbaijan was damaged, the French Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs said, Trend reports.

“France strongly condemns the massive strikes carried out during the night of November 13–14 by the Russian Federation, mainly targeting the Ukrainian capital Kyiv, its energy infrastructure, residential districts, and a hospital. The attacks resulted in numerous civilian casualties and injuries, including children. The Embassy of Azerbaijan was also damaged.

These strikes of unprecedented scale — about 430 drones and 18 missiles — represent a new escalation and demonstrate, if further proof was needed, Russia’s lack of intention to work towards peace.

France expresses its full solidarity with Ukraine, its people and authorities, as well as with the staff of the Embassy of Azerbaijan. It reaffirms its unwavering support for Ukraine’s sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity. France will continue its efforts together with all its partners to strengthen its support for Ukraine and increase pressure on Russia to bring an end to its war,” the ministry’s statement said.