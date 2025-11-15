Azerbaijan’s motor gasoline output rides wave of growth

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 15. Azerbaijan produced 1.225 million tons of motor gasoline from January through October 2025.

The data obtained by Trend from the State Statistics Committee indicates that this figure is 24,200 tons, or 2 percent, more than the same period of 2024. In the first 10 months of last year, 1.201 million tons of motor gasoline were produced in the country.

As of November 1 of this year, stocks of finished products in the country amounted to 83,700 tons.

Meanwhile, over the reporting period, the total volume of petroleum products produced in Azerbaijan increased by 0.9 percent compared to the same period last year, reaching 4.5 billion manat ($2.6 billion).