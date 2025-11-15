Iran projects cost efficiency gains from flare gas collection at Ghale Nar oil field

The collection of flare gas at Iran’s Ghale Nar oil field is expected to save $9.6 million per year, according to Mohammad Jafar Alishahi. 94 percent of the work is completed, with plans to collect 11 million cubic feet (≈311,000 m³) of gas daily. The project also helps the environment by preventing the burning of over 114 million cubic meters of flare gas annually.

