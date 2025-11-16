Belgium concerned by Russia’s strike that hit Embassy of Azerbaijan in Kyiv

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 16. Belgium condemns in the strongest and clearest possible terms the wave of massive Russian attacks that have struck Ukraine in recent weeks, said Maxime Prevot, Belgium’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, European Affairs, and Development Cooperation, Trend reports.

These bombardments have deliberately targeted civilians, residential neighbourhoods, hospitals, energy infrastructure and essential services. They have killed and wounded innocent people, including children, and left entire communities in fear and darkness.

Let us be very clear: these are war crimes. They are part of a systematic strategy to break the morale of the Ukrainian people. And yet, despite this brutality, Ukrainians continue to stand with extraordinary courage. Their resilience in the face of terror commands our deepest respect and solidarity.

We are also profoundly concerned by the strike that hit the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Kyiv. Targeting a diplomatic mission is not only unacceptable, it is a direct attack on the principles that hold the international system together. Belgium stands firmly with Azerbaijan and with all diplomatic personnel affected by this violence.

To the people of Ukraine: you are not alone. We remain by your side. Together with our European and international partners, we will continue our support and increase pressure on Russia until this illegal and immoral war ends,” he wrote on his page on X.