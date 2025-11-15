Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Economy Materials 15 November 2025 23:03 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijan's metal and metallurgy production shrinks in 10M2025

Sadig Javadov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 15.​ Azerbaijan’s metallurgical industry and finished metal products sector produced goods worth 1.05 billion manat ($62 million) from January through October 2025, Trend reports, citing the State Statistics Committee.

The figure represents an 8.2 percent decline compared with the same period last year. Production of finished metal products fell by 10 percent, while metallurgical industry output decreased by 12.9 percent.

Further breakdown shows that rebar production dropped by 20 percent, steel casting by 23.7 percent, copper wire by 92.7 percent, and other metal products in the finished metal segment fell by 30.9 percent.

