Iran's South Zagros company announces its production plan

The Iranian South Zagros Oil and Gas Production Company plans to produce 162 million cubic meters of gas per day and 17,000 barrels of crude oil per day. The company also aims to produce 48,000 barrels of gas condensate per day, while major repairs at production and processing facilities help maintain output and secure the winter energy supply.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register