Azerbaijan's passenger car and truck production hits bump in road
Azerbaijan’s production of passenger cars and trucks declined significantly in the first ten months of the year, with around 3,300 cars and 270 trucks manufactured.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy