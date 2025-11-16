Turkmenistan intends to strengthen energy partnership, create electricity supply network

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, November 16. Turkmenistan plans to strengthen energy partnership and create a robust electricity production and supply network, said President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov at the 7th Consultative Meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asia in Tashkent, Trend’s special correspondent reports.

"Today we are discussing the importance of expanding the electricity sector, creating a powerful network of production, supply, and consumption of electricity in our region and its perimeter. This will establish a reliable material base for the stability of the entire power system and provide protection against potential negative external factors," Berdimuhamedov said.

He added that developing energy infrastructure will strengthen regional economic stability and ensure reliable power supply for all Central Asian countries.