Azerbaijan details its main export and import destinations in 9M2025

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 16. Azerbaijani legal entities and individuals conducted trade operations with partners in 173 countries, exporting to 115 countries and importing from 168 countries from January through September 2025, Trend reports via the State Statistics Committee.

Considering the statistical value of crude oil and natural gas registered but not yet fully cleared through customs, the country’s total foreign trade turnover reached $35.4 billion.

The exports accounted for $18.6 billion (52.6 percent), and imports $16.7 billion (47.4 percent), yielding a surplus of $1.8 billion.

Compared to the same period in 2024, foreign trade turnover grew by 3.6 percent in current prices, while in real terms it decreased by 8.1 percent.

The imports fell by 8.3 percent and exports by 7.9 percent in real terms.

In the reporting period, non-oil and gas exports reached $2.6 billion, rising 7.6 percent in current prices but declining 15.7 percent in real terms compared to the same period last year.

The data from the State Customs Committee shows that trade with individual countries accounted for the following shares of Azerbaijan’s foreign trade turnover: Italy - 25.2 percent, Türkiye - 12.3 percent, Russia - 10.3 percent, China - 9.6 percent, Germany - 3.1 percent, the U.S. - 2.9 percent, the UK - 2.7 percent, the Czech Republic - 2.1 percent, Greece - 1.9 percent, Georgia - 1.8 percent, Bulgaria - 1.7 percent, Kazakhstan - 1.6 percent, Croatia - 1.5 percent, Romania and Switzerland - 1.4 percent, Iran - 1.3 percent, Portugal, Ukraine, and Australia - 1.1 percent, Uzbekistan and Belarus - 0.9 percent, and 14.1 percent with other countries.

As many as 45.8 percent of the exports were directed to Italy, 13.9 percent to Türkiye, 4.7 percent to Russia, 3.8 percent to the Czech Republic, 3.4 percent to Greece, 3.1 percent to Bulgaria, 2.9 percent to Croatia, 2.7 percent to Georgia, 2.5 percent each to Germany and Romania, 2.1 percent to Portugal, 1.6 percent to Switzerland, 1.3 percent to the UK, 0.9 percent each to Ireland and Ukraine, 0.8 percent to the Netherlands, 0.6 percent each to Serbia and Tunisia, 0.5 percent to France, and 0.4 percent each to the UAE, Thailand, Indonesia, China, and Kazakhstan, while 3.4 percent accounted for products exported to other countries.

In the export value of non-oil and gas products, the main shares belonged to goods sent to Russia (33.2 percent), Türkiye (16.4 percent), Switzerland (9.4 percent), Georgia (9.2 percent), Ukraine (5.6 percent), the UAE (three percent), Kazakhstan (2.6 percent), Belarus (2.1 percent), Uzbekistan (two percent), Turkmenistan (1.8 percent), the U.S. (1.8 percent), and Italy and China (1.2 percent each).

As for imports, 19.9 percent of the total value came from China, 16.5 percent from Russia, 10.5 percent from Türkiye, 5.7 percent from the U.S., 4.3 percent from the UK, 3.8 percent from Germany, three percent from Kazakhstan, 2.7 percent from Iran, 2.2 percent each from Italy and Australia, 1.7 percent each from Mexico, Brazil, and South Africa, 1.6 percent each from Uzbekistan and Japan, 1.5 percent each from South Korea and Belarus, 1.2 percent from Ukraine, 1.1 percent from Switzerland, and one percent each from France, India, and Spain, while 12.6 percent corresponded to import operations with other countries.

From January through September 2025, compared to the same period of last year, exports of major products increased as follows: fresh fruits – 34.6 percent, fresh vegetables – 16.1 percent, sugar – 56.8 percent, cigarettes – 24.4 percent, potatoes – 47.0 percent, fruit and vegetable juices – 2.6 percent, vegetable oils – 24.8 percent, tea – one percent, mineral fertilizers – 4.5 percent, polyethylene – 6.7 percent, unprocessed aluminum – 44.1 percent, cement clinker – 17.5 percent, and cotton yarn – 21.4 percent.

Meanwhile, exports of canned fruits and vegetables decreased by 15.2 percent, tobacco by 51.3 percent, margarine and other edible mixtures by 25.7 percent, natural grape wines and must by 27.3 percent, cotton fiber by eight percent, polypropylene by 1.7 percent, electricity by 30.4 percent, iron or steel pipes by 3.8 percent, iron or steel bars by 39.3 percent, and bentonite clay by 14.5 percent.

Compared to the first 10 months of 2024, the imports from January through September 2025 increased for wheat by 15.8 percent, raw sugar by 19.2 percent, potatoes by 18.3 percent, fresh vegetables by 37.1 percent, cigarettes fourfold, passenger cars by 31.5 percent, rolled steel by 3.2 percent, household air conditioners by 12.9 percent, furniture by 2.8 percent, buses by 3.1 times, polyethylene by 19.5 percent, mineral fertilizers by 0.7 percent, iron or steel bars by 2.9 percent, polypropylene by 5.5 percent, and household refrigerators by 18.5 percent.

Furthermore, imports of vegetable oils decreased 15.9 percent, butter, other milk fats and pastes – 11 percent, fresh fruits – 14.5 percent, chocolate and chocolate products – 2.6 percent, flour confectionery – 1.2 percent, tea – 6.9 percent, poultry meat and products – 28.2 percent, beef – 0.9 percent, medicines – 16.8 percent, iron or steel pipes – 16.1 percent, computing machines, units, and devices – 8.7 percent, footwear – four percent, rubber tires – 1.4 percent, synthetic detergents – 7.1 percent, trucks – 3.4 percent, washing machines – seven percent, iron or steel angles – 2.6 percent, and cement – 23.8 percent.