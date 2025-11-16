Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Politics

Construction of Zangezur Corridor on Azerbaijan’s territory nearing completion - President Ilham Aliyev

Politics Materials 16 November 2025 11:31 (UTC +04:00)
Construction of Zangezur Corridor on Azerbaijan’s territory nearing completion - President Ilham Aliyev

Follow Trend on

Emin Aliyev
Emin Aliyev
Read more

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, November 16. I am confident that the agreements reached in Washington this August on connecting the mainland Azerbaijan with its Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic will expand transit opportunities for international transportation. Construction of the Zangezur Corridor on Azerbaijan’s territory is nearing completion, said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he addressed at the 7th Consultative Meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asia in Tashkent, Trend reports.

The head of state noted that the railway, with an initial capacity of 15 million tons, will become a vital artery of the Middle Corridor.

Latest

Latest

Read more