Zangezur Corridor opens excellent prospects for Azerbaijan-Central Asia cooperation - Hikmet Hajiyev

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, November 16. The Zangezur Corridor promises significant opportunities within the Azerbaijan–Central Asia platform, Hikmat Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration, told journalists today on the sidelines of the 7th Consultative Meeting of Central Asian Heads of State in Tashkent, Trend’s special correspondent reports.

“The Zangezur Corridor offers excellent opportunities and prospects for economic, trade, transport, and logistics cooperation within the Azerbaijan–Central Asia platform, which is being established today,” he said.

Hajiyev noted that Azerbaijan’s foreign policy horizons are now expanding.

“We have a unique geopolitical identity. Azerbaijan is, on the one hand, a South Caucasus country and, on the other, part of Central Asia, belonging to the Caspian basin. Azerbaijan is also part of the Middle East region and lies within the Black Sea basin. All of this provides a foundation for pursuing an active foreign policy under the new concept defined by President Ilham Aliyev,” Hajiyev said.

He emphasized that this format offers significant opportunities for deepening relations between Azerbaijan and Central Asian countries based on strategic partnership and alliance, as well as for expanding economic, trade, cultural, humanitarian, and transport-logistics ties.