Central Asia, Azerbaijan have become unified geopolitical and geoeconomic region of growing significance - President Ilham Aliyev

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, November 16. Although Azerbaijan is located in the South Caucasus, today, thanks to active interaction, Central Asia and Azerbaijan have become a unified geopolitical and geoeconomic region, the importance of which in the world is steadily growing, said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he addressed at the 7th Consultative Meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asia in Tashkent, Trend reports.

“We successfully cooperate within various international organizations, support each other’s initiatives, and develop common approaches to addressing global and regional issues,” the head of state emphasized.