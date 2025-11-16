Tokayev notes growth of transit transport from Central Asia through Kazakhstan

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan. November 16. Railway transit of goods from Central Asian countries through Kazakhstan has increased in the last 3 years, said Kazakhstan's President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev at the 7th Consultative Meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asia in Tashkent, Trend’s special correspondent reports.

"Over the past 15 years, Kazakhstan has invested over 35 billion dollars in modernizing its transport infrastructure. Railway transit of goods from Central Asian countries through Kazakhstan has increased by 5 percent in the last three years, surpassing 1.5 million tons, while reverse transit has grown by 18 percent, reaching about 40 million tons," he said.

According to Tokayev, Kazakhstan remains committed to the efficient development of transit routes and strengthening regional connections.

"We intend to continue strengthening this potential, including for the benefit of our closest regional neighbors. To this end, the second line of the Dostyk-Moyinty railway has been launched. The construction of the Darbaza-Maktaaral railway section is underway, as well as a bypass railway around Almaty and the Bakhty-Ayagoz route. By 2029, it is planned to repair 11,000 kilometers of railways and 16,000 kilometers of highways," the president noted.

He added that large-scale modernization of road checkpoints in the direction of Russia, Kyrgyzstan, and Turkmenistan is also planned. According to him, all these measures will significantly increase the throughput capacity of the transport infrastructure and, accordingly, boost the volume of our cargo flows.