Turkmenistan proposed creation of combined East-West, North-South transport corridors

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, November 16. Central Asia should establish combined transport corridors along the East-West and North-South directions, said President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov at the 7th Consultative Meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asia in Tashkent, Trend’s special correspondent reports.

"We should actively participate in the creation of combined corridors along the East-West and North-South lines. Confidence in combining potentials to create a modern, extensive, efficient, and sustainable transport and logistics infrastructure is a worthy goal serving the strategic interests of our states," Berdimuhamedov said.

He added that developing transport infrastructure will enhance Central Asia’s transit role and increase the efficiency of international logistics.