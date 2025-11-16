Middle Corridor dev't holds strategic importance for Azerbaijan, Central Asia - President Ilham Aliyev

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, November 16. Today, Azerbaijan and Central Asia serve as a vital link and bridge between East and West, North and South. The development of the Middle Corridor holds strategic importance for our countries, said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he addressed at the 7th Consultative Meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asia in Tashkent, Trend reports.

“Joint efforts to modernize transport and logistics infrastructure, synchronize and digitize customs procedures open broad opportunities for increasing cargo volumes, strengthening economic resilience, and expanding engagement in international markets,” the head of state noted, adding that over the past three years, cargo transportation along the Middle Corridor through Azerbaijan has increased by 90 percent.