Tashkent proposes endorsing declaration on Central Asian common investment space

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, November 16. Adopting a Declaration on a Common Investment Space is a top priority for the countries of the region, said President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev at the 7th Consultative Meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asia in Tashkent, Trend’s special correspondent reports.

He said that such a document would strengthen unified principles of investment policy, ensure comprehensive protection of investors’ rights, and lay the groundwork for creating a single investment climate across the region.

Mirziyoyev stressed that moving to a qualitatively new level of trade, economic and investment cooperation remains a priority for Central Asian countries. He noted that the potential of mutual and foreign trade makes it possible to increase volumes by at least 1.5 to 2 times in the medium term.

The President of Uzbekistan described measures to eliminate administrative barriers, simplify tax and customs procedures, and jointly use free economic and industrial zones as “long overdue.”

“In our view, drafting and adopting a comprehensive regional trade and economic cooperation program through 2035, covering these areas, will help create favourable conditions for a significant expansion of trade,” he said.