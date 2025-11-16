Uzbekistan calls for creation of regional infrastructure development council

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, November 16. The joint development of high-tech infrastructure and transport and logistics capacity is crucial for the region’s future, said President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev at the 7th Consultative Meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asia in Tashkent, Trend’s special correspondent reports.

He said that the countries of the region should pool their efforts to implement strategically important regional projects — building and upgrading power plants, transmission lines, highways and railways, border checkpoints, “green corridors,” fibre-optic networks and other key facilities.

“To strengthen interregional transport connectivity, we attach priority importance to projects such as the China–Kyrgyzstan–Uzbekistan railway and the Trans-Afghan transport corridor,” Mirziyoyev noted.

He stressed that the Trans-Caspian route and other corridors linking Central Asia with European states offer significant opportunities for the region.

To ensure more effective coordination in these areas, the President of Uzbekistan proposed establishing an Infrastructure Development Council at the level of deputy prime ministers of the regional countries.