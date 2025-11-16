Turkmenistan emphasizes priority of security issues in Central Asia

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, November 16. Turkmenistan prioritises of regional security and combating terrorism, extremism, and drug trafficking, said President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov at the 7th Consultative Meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asia in Tashkent, Trend’s special correspondent reports.

"Speaking about the political aspect of cooperation, I would like to highlight security as its main priority. I am convinced that by taking unified positions on issues such as combating terrorism, extremism, drug trafficking, and new challenges in information, cyber, and biological security, we ensure additional internal stability," Berdimuhamedov said.

He added that these measures help strengthen internal stability and create favorable external conditions for the countries of the region at international platforms, including the UN.