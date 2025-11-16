Kazakhstan calls for Central Asian countries to develop AI usage declaration

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, November 16. Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has proposed to begin the development of a declaration on the responsible use of artificial intelligence by Central Asian countries, Trend’s special correspondent reports.

Tokayev made the statement today at the 7th Consultative Meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asia in Tashkent.

According to the president, the introduction of artificial intelligence technology opens up broad opportunities. The latest technology has the potential to integrate the region’s economies into international production and technological chains. Kazakhstan has already begun comprehensive work in this field.

"We consider it relevant to intensify work on implementing joint projects in this direction, and I would like to announce that Astana Hub and Uzbekistan’s IT Park have already established fruitful cooperation. For the further development of partnerships in the field of artificial intelligence, it is also important to develop unified standards for the use of this technology. We propose to start developing a declaration on the responsible use of artificial intelligence by Central Asian countries," said Tokayev.

He noted that the document will ensure transparency, trust, and security in the exchange of data within the framework of joint digital projects and will serve as a guarantee of protecting the rights of all participants.