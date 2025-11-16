Hikmey Hajiyev highlights dynamic development of Azerbaijan-Central Asia relations

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, November 16. Our countries share historical, cultural, and spiritual ties, Hikmat Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration said, Trend’s special correspondent reports.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the 7th Consultative Meeting of Central Asian Heads of State in the “Central Asia + Azerbaijan” format in Tashkent, Hajiyev noted that, based on all these factors, there is a dynamic development of relations between Azerbaijan and the Central Asian countries in recent times.

“The intensive visits of President Ilham Aliyev to countries in the region, the intensive visits of regional leaders to Azerbaijan, and our activities within international organizations are clear examples of the expanding relations between Azerbaijan and Central Asian countries. The adoption of a final decision within this consultative format by the Central Asian countries represents the transformation of our historical ties into a political format,” he said.