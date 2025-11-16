Croatia's monthly consumer prices rise slightly in 10M2025
Photo: Croatian Bureau of Statistics
Consumer prices in Croatia rose 3.6 percent year-on-year in October 2025, driven by higher costs in housing, utilities, and food. Monthly prices also increased by 0.6 percent, while the harmonised index of consumer prices showed a 4.0 percent annual rise.
