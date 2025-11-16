Zangezur Corridor construction is strategic continuation of China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway - Zhaparov

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, November 16. Kyrgyzstan is witnessing the creation of a new regional transport artery, President Sadyr Zhaparov said during the 7th Consultative Meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asia in the “Central Asia + Azerbaijan” format, Trend’s special correspondent reports.

“The construction of the strategically important China–Kyrgyzstan–Uzbekistan railway will not only connect our countries, but also reshape regional logistics, providing the shortest route to major Asian and European markets,” Zhaparov said.

He added that, in this context, the Zangezur Corridor project represents a logical and strategic continuation of the China–Kyrgyzstan–Uzbekistan railway, further enhancing regional connectivity and trade potential.