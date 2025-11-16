Emomali Rahmon calls for stronger cyber security measures in Central Asian counties

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, November 16. Tajikistan has called on Central Asian countries to strengthen joint measures for cyber security, said President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon at the 7th Consultative Meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asia in Tashkent, Trend’s special correspondent reports.

"Considering the rise in cyber threats, we also consider it necessary to strengthen a comprehensive set of joint measures to ensure cyber security using advanced technologies," Rahmon said.

He stressed the need to enhance the capacity of relevant institutions and coordinate regional actions to counter cybercrime, as part of broader efforts to maintain regional security.