Iran’s Karanj gas pressure station turns tide on gas flaring
Early repair of Iran’s Karanj gas pressure station prevented the daily flaring of 31 million cubic feet (≈878,000 m³) of rich gas, AOGPC official Omid Kiyani said. Completed 30 days ahead of schedule, the work avoided 9 trillion rials (≈$15.1 million) in damages. Flaring this gas, equal to 5,000 barrels of NGL, would not have been economically profitable.
