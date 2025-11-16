Tajikistan proposes regional AI center in Dushanbe

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, November 16. Tajikistan has proposed creating a regional Artificial Intelligence Center in Dushanbe, said President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon at the 7th Consultative Meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asia in Tashkent, Trend’s special correspondent reports.

"We propose to create a regional Artificial Intelligence Center in Dushanbe. The Center is intended to develop sequential programs for applying artificial intelligence in key areas of cooperation. We count on the support of our regional partners in implementing this initiative," Rahmon said.

He also expressed Tajikistan’s appreciation for the support of the UN General Assembly resolution proposed by Tajikistan on “The Role of Artificial Intelligence in Creating New Opportunities for Sustainable Development in Central Asia.”