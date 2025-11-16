President Ilham Aliyev highly appreciated fraternal support of Central Asian countries in restoration of Karabakh

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, November 16. Following the restoration of its territorial integrity and sovereignty, our country has embarked on large-scale efforts to revive the liberated territories. We highly value the fraternal support that the Central Asian countries provide to Azerbaijan in this matter, said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he addressed at the 7th Consultative Meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asia in Tashkent, Trend reports.

The head of state recalled that a school named after Mirzo Ulugbek and a Kurmangazy Children's Creativity Center are already operating in Fuzuli, while a school named after Manas is functioning in Aghdam. “These are gifts from our Uzbek, Kazakh, and Kyrgyz brothers,” he emphasized.

The President also noted that in October of this year, the foundation was laid in Fuzuli for a mosque that will symbolize the fraternal support from Turkmenistan. “All of this will remain in the grateful memory of the Azerbaijani people as a testament to our brotherhood and solidarity,” the head of state added.