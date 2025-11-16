Tajikistan congratulates President Ilham Aliyev on Azerbaijan joining Central Asia Consultative Format

Photo: The press service of the President of Tajikistan

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, November 16. President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon congratulated President Ilham Aliyev on Azerbaijan’s accession to the Central Asia Consultative Meeting format, Trend’s special correspondent reports.

“I congratulate the respected President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, on Azerbaijan joining the Central Asia Heads of State Consultative Meeting format. Our platform is steadily confirming its significance as an important participant in international and regional processes,” he said at the 7th Consultative Meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asia in Tashkent.

Rahmon also expressed his gratitude to President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev for the traditional hospitality and the high level of organization of today’s meeting.

“I congratulate our brotherly Uzbekistan on successfully chairing the Central Asia Heads of State Consultative Meeting,” he added.