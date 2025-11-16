Azerbaijan’s accession to Central Asian states’ co-op format to strengthen interaction across vast geographical area - President Ilham Aliyev

Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Politics Materials 16 November 2025 12:00 (UTC +04:00)
Photo: Press Service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, November 16. I would like to thank my esteemed colleagues for the decision on Azerbaijan’s accession to the cooperation format of the Central Asian states, said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he addressed at the 7th Consultative Meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asia in Tashkent, Trend reports.

“This decision once again confirms the friendly and fraternal nature of our relations and will serve to strengthen cooperation and interaction across a vast geographical area,” the head of state emphasized.

