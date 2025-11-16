Tajikistan proposes expanding co-op between Central Asian countries in energy and industry

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, November 16. We call for expanding cooperation in the energy sector and integrating production capacities of regional countries, said President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon at the 7th Consultative Meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asia in Tashkent, Trend’s special correspondent reports.

"This primarily involves integrating production capacities. We propose developing a regional industrial cooperation mechanism aimed at creating complexes and production chains, exchanging technologies, and supporting joint projects. Taking into account the region’s vast energy potential, we are interested in expanding cooperation in the energy sector," Rahmon said.

He noted that these measures would allow countries in the region to leverage shared industrial and energy resources more effectively, promote joint projects, and strengthen regional economic resilience.