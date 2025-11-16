Kazakhstan proposes to develop strategy for development of Central Asia's transport system

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, November 16. Kazakhstan's President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has proposed to start the joint development of a comprehensive strategy for the development of Central Asia's transport system, Trend’s special correspondent reports.

Tokayev made the statement at the 7th Consultative Meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asia in Tashkent.

"To avoid duplication, checks, and excessive bureaucratic procedures at border crossings, we consider it advisable to explore the implementation of a unified electronic cargo tracking system. In order to further strengthen the region's potential, we propose to begin the joint development of a comprehensive strategy for the development of Central Asia's transport system," he said.

According to the president, there are significant opportunities presented by the actively forming networks of cross-border industrial hubs. In the framework of their further development, the focus should be on launching high-tech projects.

"A promising area for cooperation is the extraction and processing of rare earth metals. Our countries possess significant but still insufficiently studied reserves of such resources. Efforts could be combined to attract advanced technologies and implement innovative solutions in the region. Kazakhstan has proposed the creation of a regional research center for rare earth metals in Astana, which could provide investors with up-to-date information on available deposits and technologies for their development," he said.