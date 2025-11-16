7th Consultative Meeting of Central Asian leaders concludes with document signings

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, November 16. Following the 7th Consultative Meeting of Central Asian Heads of State, the presidents signed a series of key documents aimed at strengthening regional cooperation and ensuring security, Trend reports, citing the press service of the President of Kazakhstan.

The signed documents include a joint statement of the Central Asian heads of state, an appeal to UN member states in support of the Kyrgyz Republic’s candidacy for a non-permanent seat on the UN Security Council for 2027–2028, and a decision to admit Azerbaijan as a full participant in the Consultative Meeting.

The joint statement also approved the Concept for Regional Security, Stability, and Sustainable Development in Central Asia, as well as a Catalog of Regional Security Risks and Measures for Their Prevention for 2026–2028.