Azerbaijan granted status of full member of Central Asian Consultative Meetings

Politics Materials 16 November 2025 10:14 (UTC +04:00)
Photo: Press Service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Emin Aliyev
BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 16. Azerbaijan is granted the status of a full member of the Consultative Meetings on Central Asia, President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev said at the 7th Consultative Meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asia in Tashkent, Trend’s special correspondent reports.

Azerbaijan is being accepted into the Central Asian format, and thus the composition of the format's countries is changing from the existing "five" to "six".

Thus, Azerbaijan receives the status of a full member of the Consultative Meetings on Central Asia.

