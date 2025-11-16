Tajikistan proposes unified digital platform for e-commerce in Central Asia

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, November 16. Tajikistan considers creating a unified digital platform to develop e-commerce in the region, said President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon at the 7th Consultative Meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asia in Tashkent, Trend’s special correspondent reports.

"We consider it expedient to create a unified digital platform for e-commerce, which today has become an engine of the economy. Implementing this initiative will not only strengthen economic integration but also promote business activity and diversify mutual trade flows in the region," Rahmon said.

He added that the platform would facilitate digital trade, strengthen economic ties, and support broader regional economic development, reflecting the growing importance of e-commerce in Central Asia.