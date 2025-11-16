Relations between Azerbaijan and Central Asian states are of special nature - President Ilham Aliyev

Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Politics Materials 16 November 2025 11:50 (UTC +04:00)
Photo: Press service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Emin Aliyev
TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, November 16. Relations between Azerbaijan and the Central Asian states are of a special nature, said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he addressed at the 7th Consultative Meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asia in Tashkent, Trend reports.

“We are united by centuries of shared history, spiritual and cultural heritage, brotherhood, friendship, and solidarity. We have not only preserved these ties but also given them new momentum, characterized by strategic partnership. We are actively expanding our cooperation in all directions,” the head of state added.

