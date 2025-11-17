Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Kazakhstan's oil production down in Oct. 2025, OPEC says

Economy Materials 17 November 2025 07:17 (UTC +04:00)
Photo: Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Kazakhstan

Maryana Ahmadova
BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 17. Kazakhstan’s crude oil production averaged about 1.707 million barrels per day (b/d) in October 2025, according to the latest OPEC data, Trend reports.

This represents a decline of 155,000 b/d from September’s output of 1.861 million b/d and 151,000 b/d lower than in August (1.858 million b/d).

Quarterly figures show that production had been increasing earlier in the year, averaging 1.758 million b/d in the first quarter, 1.824 million b/d in the second, and 1.854 million b/d in the third.

Meanwhile, Kazakhstan’s state oil and gas company KazMunayGas (KMG) produced 19.843 million tons of oil and gas condensate in January-September 2025, up 10 percent from the same period a year earlier.

